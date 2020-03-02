BERNcash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (BERN)

BERNcash (CURRENCY:BERN) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. BERNcash has a market cap of $31,505.00 and $3.00 worth of BERNcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BERNcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, BERNcash has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.44 or 0.01021748 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00041885 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016041 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00204952 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007836 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00069750 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001968 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00310324 BTC.

About BERNcash

BERN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X14 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 22nd, 2016. BERNcash’s total supply is 71,234,301 coins. BERNcash’s official Twitter account is @berncash. The official website for BERNcash is berncoin.org.

BERNcash Coin Trading

BERNcash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BERNcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BERNcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BERNcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

