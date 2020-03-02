Best Buy Co Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the technology retailer will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.65.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $75.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.69. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $61.58 and a twelve month high of $91.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,974 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 869 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

