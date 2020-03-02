Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Position Decreased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,066 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 15,995 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 3,234.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,872,000 after buying an additional 4,009,000 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $123,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,648,000 after purchasing an additional 772,762 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,175,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Best Buy by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 343,782 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,184,000 after purchasing an additional 242,212 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BBY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.65.

Shares of NYSE BBY traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.68. The stock had a trading volume of 335,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,287,970. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.69. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52 week low of $61.58 and a 52 week high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

