Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Stock Position Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,151 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 19,204 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 3,234.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,132,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $362,872,000 after buying an additional 4,009,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11,888,653.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,783,313 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $123,099,000 after buying an additional 1,783,298 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,179,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,267,648,000 after buying an additional 772,762 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $34,175,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 343,782 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $30,184,000 after buying an additional 242,212 shares in the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BBY stock traded up $3.96 on Monday, reaching $79.61. 3,898,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,373,628. Best Buy Co Inc has a 12-month low of $61.58 and a 12-month high of $91.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.69.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.17% and a net margin of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $86.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.65.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

