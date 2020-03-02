Beyond Meat Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Beyond Meat in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Beyond Meat’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BYND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beyond Meat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BYND opened at $89.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.67. Beyond Meat has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $239.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -78.64.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.28, for a total value of $890,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at $23,890,480.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 20,046 shares of company stock worth $2,135,130 in the last 90 days.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

