BHK Investment Advisors LLC Buys 15,396 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,396 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 9.7% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 23,533,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,538,000 after buying an additional 718,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,932,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,268,000 after buying an additional 1,011,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 244.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,781,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,882,000 after buying an additional 10,485,046 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,799,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,436,000 after buying an additional 781,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,912,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,824,000 after buying an additional 145,113 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock opened at $86.76 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $79.39 and a twelve month high of $86.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.44.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

