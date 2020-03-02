BHK Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 11,163 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 0.9% of BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. BHK Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292,231 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 82.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,762,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,159 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 313.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,704 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 233.3% during the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,459,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,601,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,813,000 after acquiring an additional 931,469 shares in the last quarter. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $35.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $256.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.14 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

