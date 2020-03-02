BidiPass (BDP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.29 Million

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. One BidiPass token can currently be bought for about $0.0195 or 0.00000223 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, DigiFinex and ProBit Exchange. BidiPass has a total market cap of $4.71 million and $1.29 million worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BidiPass has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00053350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00496833 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $550.66 or 0.06286647 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00064106 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030159 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005689 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003703 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011522 BTC.

BidiPass Token Profile

BidiPass (CRYPTO:BDP) is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,380,532 tokens. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass.

BidiPass Token Trading

BidiPass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, ProBit Exchange and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BidiPass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

