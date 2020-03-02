Bigbom Price Hits $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Bigbom token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Bancor Network, IDEX and Hotbit. Bigbom has a total market capitalization of $194,161.00 and approximately $162,745.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bigbom has traded down 20% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00053491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00482416 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.46 or 0.06493624 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00063670 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030282 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005616 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011378 BTC.

Bigbom is a token. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2018. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,947,891 tokens. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com.

Bigbom can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bancor Network, IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bigbom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bigbom using one of the exchanges listed above.

