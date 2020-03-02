BigUp 24 Hour Volume Hits $22.00 (BIGUP)

BigUp (CURRENCY:BIGUP) traded 83.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, BigUp has traded down 89.1% against the US dollar. One BigUp coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. BigUp has a total market cap of $1,765.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of BigUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008251 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000498 BTC.

BigUp Profile

BIGUP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2016. BigUp’s total supply is 2,137,572,489 coins. BigUp’s official Twitter account is @BigUpKing. BigUp’s official website is bigup.club.

Buying and Selling BigUp

BigUp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BigUp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BigUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BigUp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

