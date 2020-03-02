Binance USD Achieves Market Capitalization of $73.21 Million (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One Binance USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011250 BTC on exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. Binance USD has a market cap of $73.21 million and approximately $67.01 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00053598 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00498116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.43 or 0.06475054 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00064517 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030161 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005609 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011335 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a token. It launched on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 73,480,817 tokens. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos. Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd.

Binance USD Token Trading

Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

