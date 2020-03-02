Bio-Path (BPTH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 6th. Analysts expect Bio-Path to post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ BPTH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.38. The company had a trading volume of 207 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,290. Bio-Path has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.52. The company has a market capitalization of $15.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.85 and a quick ratio of 13.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

