BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Shares Bought by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 470.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 539,742 shares during the quarter. BioDelivery Sciences International comprises about 0.9% of EAM Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. EAM Investors LLC owned 0.73% of BioDelivery Sciences International worth $4,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,436 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDSI. ValuEngine raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. BioDelivery Sciences International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

In other news, Director Healthcare Master Fun Broadfin sold 1,000,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $6,320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Herm Cukier sold 31,850 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $164,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,975.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,136,395 shares of company stock valued at $13,597,815 in the last 90 days. 8.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BDSI opened at $4.86 on Monday. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.44 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.08 million, a P/E ratio of -17.36 and a beta of 0.46.

BioDelivery Sciences International Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

