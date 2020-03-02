Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.83 Per Share

Analysts expect Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to announce earnings of $7.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Eight analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.91. Biogen reported earnings per share of $6.98 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $32.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.72 to $35.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $32.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.19 to $36.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.99 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Biogen from $337.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Biogen from $315.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $9.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $317.63. 44,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,077,462. Biogen has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.22.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Saturday, December 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

