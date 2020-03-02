BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from to in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.61.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $90.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $96.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -602.47 and a beta of 1.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a positive return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.88 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total value of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,509,863.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,750 shares of company stock worth $1,700,380. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

