BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $454.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.88 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.61.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $90.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average of $78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of -602.47 and a beta of 1.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $96.20.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $253,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,916,563.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,380 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

