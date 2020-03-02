BioNano Genomics (BNGO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BioNano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Shares of BNGO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 34,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,327. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11. BioNano Genomics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNGO shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of BioNano Genomics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioNano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

About BioNano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

