BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) – Dougherty & Co issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for BioTelemetry in a research note issued on Thursday, February 27th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer expects that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the year.

BEAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti decreased their price target on BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of BioTelemetry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on BioTelemetry in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.14.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT opened at $42.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.09. BioTelemetry has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $112.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 6.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioTelemetry in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 250.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioTelemetry

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

