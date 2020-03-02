BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $162,541.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and $162,541.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including Bit-Z, HADAX and Bibox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitCapitalVendor Token Profile

BCV is a token. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

