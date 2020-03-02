BitCoal Trading 742.7% Higher Over Last Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 862.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, BitCoal has traded up 742.7% against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. BitCoal has a market cap of $18,537.00 and approximately $1,369.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.09 or 0.00768988 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003329 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001830 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001950 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0827 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitCoal Coin Trading

BitCoal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.