BitCoen 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $372.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One BitCoen coin can now be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin. BitCoen has a total market capitalization of $73,274.00 and approximately $372.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.45 or 0.02884484 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,085.35 or 0.91432932 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.