Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Bitcoiin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, CoinBene and OOOBTC. During the last seven days, Bitcoiin has traded down 57.9% against the US dollar. Bitcoiin has a market cap of $18,676.00 and $12.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.22 or 0.02599618 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00094992 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoiin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin’s total supply is 59,178,452 coins and its circulating supply is 52,761,896 coins. The official message board for Bitcoiin is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen. Bitcoiin’s official website is bitcoiin.com/en. Bitcoiin’s official Twitter account is @

Bitcoiin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoiin using one of the exchanges listed above.

