Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading 12.9% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and $11.54 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $331.19 or 0.03752129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKCoin International, TOPBTC, BX Thailand and QBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,826.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00757589 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005699 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00019384 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000404 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000222 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,308,813 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, OKEx, Coinrail, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Fatbtc, Tidex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, WEX, Coinhub, CryptoBridge, Gatecoin, Bitbank, TOPBTC, Vebitcoin, Bleutrade, UEX, Bitsane, Allcoin, QBTC, BTC Trade UA, FCoin, ZB.COM, Koinim, Liquid, DSX, BitForex, Bitso, C2CX, Coinnest, Bitstamp, Gate.io, Mercado Bitcoin, YoBit, WazirX, Bithumb, Zebpay, Kuna, Instant Bitex, Buda, Trade Satoshi, Iquant, ABCC, Bittrex, Upbit, Bitinka, B2BX, QuadrigaCX, Crex24, BitMarket, Huobi, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, Sistemkoin, Mercatox, CPDAX, Coinfloor, Coindeal, Braziliex, CoinEx, BTCC, BTC Markets, ChaoEX, Koineks, DragonEX, CoinTiger, CoinFalcon, Cryptomate, CEX.IO, CoinEgg, Coinsquare, RightBTC, bitFlyer, Bisq, Altcoin Trader, cfinex, Bitbns, xBTCe, Coinsuper, Coinroom, Independent Reserve, Graviex, Poloniex, Koinex, HBUS, OTCBTC, Korbit, OKCoin International, BitBay, BiteBTC, BigONE, Indodax, Exmo, Coinbase Pro, IDCM, Kraken, Cobinhood, COSS, Liqui, Ovis, MBAex, BX Thailand, EXX, Livecoin, BtcTrade.im, Binance, ACX, Bittylicious, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Negocie Coins, SouthXchange, Bit-Z, Cryptohub, CoinBene, Coinbe, Trade By Trade, GOPAX, Bit2C, Bibox, Zaif, Cryptopia, Kucoin and Exrates. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

