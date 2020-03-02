Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $126.19 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00007666 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Gate.io, HitBTC and Crex24. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $126.19 million and $8.47 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004241 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00001094 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000635 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035046 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Indodax, Bithumb, Exrates, Gate.io, Crex24, YoBit, HitBTC, CoinBene, Binance, BtcTrade.im, OKEx, BigONE, Coinnest and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

