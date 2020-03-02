Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $175.10 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.00 or 0.00112956 BTC on exchanges including Braziliex, Bittrex, BitMarket and Bleutrade. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $175.10 million and approximately $34.85 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00587550 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00116543 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001961 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001239 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Profile

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Koineks, Korbit, Braziliex, BitFlip, Coinone, Bithumb, Negocie Coins, Graviex, Bitsane, QuadrigaCX, YoBit, SouthXchange, Bleutrade, DSX, Ovis, Bit-Z, CEX.IO, Bitinka, Exrates, Exmo, Gate.io, Crex24, Bitfinex, Altcoin Trader, Kucoin, BitMarket, TDAX, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Instant Bitex, Zebpay, Bitlish, Sistemkoin, Indodax, Bittrex, C2CX, Vebitcoin, Binance, OKEx, Huobi, HitBTC and BitBay. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.