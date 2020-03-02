Bitcoin Interest Market Capitalization Reaches $161,739.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Bitcoin Interest has a total market cap of $161,739.00 and approximately $184.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, Stocks.Exchange and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00582927 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00113969 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00114456 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002681 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001434 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000742 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, Bitfinex, HitBTC and Exrates. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

