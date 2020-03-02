Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Trading Down 88.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange. Bitcoin Planet has a market cap of $583.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Planet has traded down 88.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.96 or 0.01026464 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00042106 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016074 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00203404 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007804 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00069967 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001948 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00310444 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Profile

Bitcoin Planet (CRYPTO:BTPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_. Bitcoin Planet’s official website is bitcoin-planet.net.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the exchanges listed above.

