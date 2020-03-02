Bitcoin Private Price Down 62.8% This Week (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001255 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Trade Satoshi, Altcoin Trader and Nanex. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $525,388.00 and approximately $435.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 62.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00581495 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00112526 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00114619 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002840 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001958 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000702 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altcoin Trader, Exrates, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, Nanex, TradeOgre, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

