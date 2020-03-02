Bitcoin Red (BTCRED) Reaches Market Cap of $37,556.00

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Bitcoin Red token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Red has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Red has a market cap of $37,556.00 and $7.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011352 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $238.28 or 0.02699615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00223371 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00047374 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00133072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red was first traded on October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Red should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Red using one of the exchanges listed above.

