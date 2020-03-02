Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.60 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $4.60 billion and approximately $2.89 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $251.29 or 0.02839097 BTC on exchanges including WazirX, OTCBTC, Coinsquare and Poloniex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011298 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00224349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00047409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00133004 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,307,065 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kraken, FCoin, Indodax, Bibox, Binance, Bitrue, CoinBene, ZB.COM, Gate.io, CoinZest, OKEx, Bitfinex, Bitbns, Kucoin, Upbit, BigONE, Koinex, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Bitkub, HitBTC, WazirX, Altcoin Trader, Coinsuper, Cobinhood, IDAX, Hotbit, SouthXchange, BX Thailand, CoinEx, Huobi, Bithumb, YoBit, Bit-Z, MBAex, OTCBTC, Coinsquare, Korbit, Coinbit, Poloniex and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

