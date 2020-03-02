Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Hits $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Livecoin and Crex24. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $24,813.00 and approximately $1,532.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $251.86 or 0.02843886 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00223367 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00047567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00135696 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 25,424,156 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.