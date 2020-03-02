Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Tops $0.0000

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 29.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $10,702.00 and approximately $2,758.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

