BitcoinZ Hits Market Capitalization of $563,049.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $563,049.00 and $28,754.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Exmo, Trade Satoshi, Graviex and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.93 or 0.00581495 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00112526 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00114619 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000702 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,442,910,218 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks.

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Crex24 and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

