Bitcore (BTX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,029.00

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcore has a market cap of $6.66 million and approximately $2,029.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00004269 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Exrates and QBTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,860.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.13 or 0.02598603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.57 or 0.03789222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00687779 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.49 or 0.00773411 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00094744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010778 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00027938 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.15 or 0.00588848 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,119,853 coins and its circulating supply is 17,618,894 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Cryptopia, HitBTC, Exrates, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

