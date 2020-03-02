Bitradio Price Reaches $0.0154 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Bitradio has a market cap of $130,624.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

WINk (WIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001101 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,477,263 coins and its circulating supply is 8,477,259 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitradio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

