BitSend Trading 14.4% Lower Over Last Week (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One BitSend coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $132,722.00 and $254.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.94 or 0.01012440 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015822 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002885 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000808 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitSend

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 26,395,900 coins. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info.

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

