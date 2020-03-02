Bitstar (BITS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $52.00

Bitstar (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 38.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitstar has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One Bitstar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Bitstar has a market capitalization of $188,148.00 and $52.00 worth of Bitstar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitstar alerts:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001930 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded up 105.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitstar Coin Profile

Bitstar (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitstar’s total supply is 21,071,351 coins. The Reddit community for Bitstar is /r/bitstar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitstar’s official website is www.bitstarcoin.com. Bitstar’s official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitstar Coin Trading

Bitstar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitstar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitstar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitstar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitstar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.