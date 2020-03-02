Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,259 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 212,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 20,251 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 45,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $722,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BX. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.10.

NYSE BX traded up $2.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.53. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $64.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.99.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Blackstone Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 105.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total value of $22,188,027.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $1,590,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,618,455.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

