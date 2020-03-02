BLAST Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Crex24. During the last week, BLAST has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. BLAST has a total market cap of $243,458.00 and $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003678 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000054 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 559,464,981 coins. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLAST

BLAST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLAST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

