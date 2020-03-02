Blockparty (BOXX Token) (BOXX) Price Down 51.3% Over Last Week

Blockparty (BOXX Token) (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, Blockparty (BOXX Token) has traded down 51.3% against the dollar. Blockparty (BOXX Token) has a total market capitalization of $79,275.00 and approximately $96.00 worth of Blockparty (BOXX Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockparty (BOXX Token) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, UPbit and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Profile

Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,453,993 tokens. The official website for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is www.goblockparty.com. Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty. The Reddit community for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Token Trading

Blockparty (BOXX Token) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockparty (BOXX Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockparty (BOXX Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockparty (BOXX Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

