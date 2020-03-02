BlockStamp (BST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $402,705.00

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One BlockStamp coin can now be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00006750 BTC on major exchanges including TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. BlockStamp has a total market capitalization of $15.65 million and approximately $402,705.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BlockStamp has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001059 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000439 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003679 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000036 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002146 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BlockStamp

BlockStamp (BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,793,002 coins and its circulating supply is 26,250,036 coins. The official website for BlockStamp is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockStamp’s official message board is medium.com/blockstamp.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockStamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

