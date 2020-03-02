BLOCKv (VEE) Price Down 27.9% This Week

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar. BLOCKv has a market cap of $2.91 million and $6,453.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011242 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.79 or 0.02831861 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00223296 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00047581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00135084 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv launched on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io.

BLOCKv Token Trading

BLOCKv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Tidex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, OKEx, Ethfinex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

