BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $886.22 Million

Equities research analysts expect BMC Stock Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BMCH) to announce sales of $886.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for BMC Stock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $888.75 million and the lowest is $883.20 million. BMC Stock posted sales of $825.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BMC Stock will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.96 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BMC Stock.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised BMC Stock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.25.

BMC Stock stock opened at $24.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.93. BMC Stock has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $31.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMCH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 255.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 9.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 9,733 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 26.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 16.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 243,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after acquiring an additional 34,445 shares in the last quarter.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BMC Stock (BMCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.