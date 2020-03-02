BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Rating Increased to Buy at SunTrust Banks

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was upgraded by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BMCH. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BMC Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BMC Stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

Get BMC Stock alerts:

BMCH stock opened at $24.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.08. BMC Stock has a one year low of $16.86 and a one year high of $31.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.38.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.75 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BMC Stock will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of BMC Stock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 9.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 10.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of BMC Stock by 255.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 76,500 shares during the last quarter.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for BMC Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMC Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.