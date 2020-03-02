BMO Capital Markets Lowers Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Price Target to C$12.00

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCL. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Shawcor from C$12.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shawcor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.40.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shares of TSE:SCL traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$8.39. 280,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,060. The stock has a market cap of $590.70 million and a PE ratio of 11.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.40. Shawcor has a one year low of C$8.20 and a one year high of C$22.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial.

Featured Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.