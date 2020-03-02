BMO Capital Markets Trims Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Target Price to C$40.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) had its price objective reduced by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.33.

Shares of LB stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$38.10. The stock had a trading volume of 483,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 10.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$44.75. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$36.93 and a twelve month high of C$46.99.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C($0.12). The business had revenue of C$241.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$250.40 million. Analysts predict that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7399999 EPS for the current year.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and independent advisors in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Retail Services, Business Services, B2B Bank, and Capital Markets. The company offers transactional products and current accounts, term deposits, and investment accounts; personal line of credit, personal loans, student loans, and registered retirement savings plans; financing for agriculture, real estate, and commercial industries, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises; mortgage solutions, such as variable-rate mortgage, fixed-rate mortgage, equity line of credit, mortgage insurance, and retirement line of credit; and credit and business cards, as well as equipment finance solutions.

