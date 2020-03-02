BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €70.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective from equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BNP. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €55.97 ($65.08).

Shares of BNP traded down €0.40 ($0.47) on Monday, reaching €43.38 ($50.44). 8,001,359 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €50.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €47.88. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 52-week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

