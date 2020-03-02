BNP Paribas Upgrades TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) to “Neutral”

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TTWO. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stephens cut shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.14.

Shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $107.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.95. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 1-year low of $85.83 and a 1-year high of $135.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.43.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $930.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.16 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 11.81%. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,259,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,941,000 after acquiring an additional 151,030 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,562,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,180,000 after acquiring an additional 487,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,604,000 after acquiring an additional 67,012 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4,731.5% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,395,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,302,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,435,000 after acquiring an additional 239,856 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

