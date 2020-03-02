Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,737 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after buying an additional 264,410 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 30,713,384 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,005,192,000 after buying an additional 222,115 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boeing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,302,874 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,568,424,000 after buying an additional 181,667 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 35,366.3% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after buying an additional 2,832,137 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,366 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $791,065,000 after buying an additional 39,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $14.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $289.27. 10,997,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,584,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.30. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $269.60 and a twelve month high of $444.50.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

Several research firms have commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

