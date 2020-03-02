Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boingo Wireless in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.31). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boingo Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Shares of NASDAQ WIFI opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65. The stock has a market cap of $556.86 million, a P/E ratio of -114.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 122.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

